Carle Health System Looking for RN's to be Parish Nurses

Champaign- Carle health system invites registered nurses of all faiths to attend the Foundations of Faith Community Nursing winter training course.

Parish nurses serve faith communities in a host of ways based on a need. A parish nurse might provide health education or blood pressure screenings, fitness classes, flu shot clinics, support groups and more. Parish nurses can help homebound church members, as well as those in the hospital or nursing home.

Nurses from any congregation can volunteer a couple hours each month, offering physical, mental and spiritual support.

“We’re always looking to welcome more parish nurses, especially as we all begin to face the added healthcare needs of aging Baby Boomers,” Roberts said. “I’m sure the next generation of parish nurses will step forward and continue this strong tradition.”

Registered nurses must register online at www.parishnurse.org or call (217) 326-2583 by February 10 for classes February 24-25 and March 10-11 in Champaign-Urbana. Registered nurses can contact Faith Roberts, Carle’s director of parish nursing, at faith.roberts@carle.com for more information.

The $75 class fee covers meals and supplies. Participants do additional online class work.