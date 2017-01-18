Binny's Beverage Depot to take Place of Staples in Sherwood Plaza

Springfield-- After a rough economic year for the City of Springfield, learning that three businesses; Mc Donalds, Smashburger and Staples were going to close, there is a bit of a silver lining.

Binny's Beverage Depot plans to open in Sherwood Plaza. It will go in the Stapes location.

The goal is for the large Midwest chain to open in the fall. Binny's sells beer, wine and liquor.