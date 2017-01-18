City of Decatur Hosts Minority Contractors Forum

The City of Decatur is continuing its effort to hire more minorities for public works projects.

At Wednesday's forum the city of helped foster stronger relationships with minority owned businesses.

"The biggest thing I learned is to network with the City of Decatur. How to get connections to get the jobs to get my name on the list here as a minority business in the city of Decatur so that when jobs come open I have the right to bid on them, " said Darrell Reynolds Sr., Owner of New Beginnings Contractors Inc.

Part of the presentation included the city registering minority owned businesses on their Eprism software.

'I think there was a lot of misunderstanding amongst the contractors in our community on what was expected of them to meet the requirements on the ordinance," said Tony Wilkins with the Metro Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce.

The good faith clause within the ordinance was a big part of the conversation throughout the forum.

"You have to show through documentation how you made a good faith effort and if you were not able to obtain the goals that we have set then why not, and show why that was the case. I won't say it's an issue necessarily but it's important," said Billy Tyus, Assistant City Manager.

"We just started doing this it's all new. So with what they are doing now with this meeting, they are trying to perfect it. There are going to be some bumps in the road but they are trying to perfect it so we can be," added Reynolds.

The Metro Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce is hopeful this step will lead to more minority contractors being hired.

The City of Decatur voted to amend chapter 28 of the city code in 2015, with a goal hiring more minority contractors. Similar forums are expected to be held sometime in the near future.