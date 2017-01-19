Illini RB Vaughn announces intention to transfer

CHAMPAIGN -- Former four-star recruit Ke'Shawn Vaughn intends to transfer from the Illinois football program, he announced on Twitter on Wednesday evening.



The native of Nashville burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2015 with a team-leading 723 rushing yards, 6 touchdowns and (perhaps most importantly) 157 carries. This past year that workload was decreased to just 60 carries for 301 yards and 3 touchdowns. His yards per carry average actually went up from 4.6 to 5.0, but he struggled to find open ground throughout the year and saw his carries to go the red-hot duo of Kendrick Foster and Reggie Corbin as the Illini searched for more production from an up-and-down run game.



His teammates offered their support on Twitter, including receiver Mike Dudek who tweeted: " Gonna miss you mamba! Best of luck homie." Foster, who enters 2017 as the presumed starter at running back tweeted: "Nothing but love for you brotha good luck with everything!!"



Vaughn has not announced where he will seek to transfer.