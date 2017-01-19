Basketball roundup: ISU, Bradley, Millikin and HS

St. Teresa's Makenna Thornton scored 25 of the Bulldogs' 41 points in a win over Mt. Zion on Wednesday night. St. Teresa's Makenna Thornton scored 25 of the Bulldogs' 41 points in a win over Mt. Zion on Wednesday night.

Click the video above to see how Illinois State improved to 7-0 in Missouri Valley Conference play with a win over in-state rival Bradley, plus Millikin's mid-week tilt with No. 9 North Park and a pair of girls high school games in Okaw Valley vs. Argenta-Oreana and St. Teresa vs. Mt. Zion.

College
Illinois State 69, Bradley 49
Drake 88, Southern Illinois 84 (OT)
North Park 89, Millikin 61

High School (boys)
Eisenhower 61, Rochester 41
Lincoln 65, MacArthur 49
Mt. Zion 63, Roxana 34
Taylorville 85, East Alton-Wood River 29

High School (girls)
St. Teresa 41, Mt. Zion 30
Okaw Valley 53, Argenta-Oreana 36
ALAH 50, Arcola 26
[Thursday night championship game of Little Okaw Valley Conference NW: (1) ALAH vs. (2) Okaw Valley, 8 p.m. in Cerro Gordo]
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 41, Riverton 19
 

