Basketball roundup: ISU, Bradley, Millikin and HS

Click the video above to see how Illinois State improved to 7-0 in Missouri Valley Conference play with a win over in-state rival Bradley, plus Millikin's mid-week tilt with No. 9 North Park and a pair of girls high school games in Okaw Valley vs. Argenta-Oreana and St. Teresa vs. Mt. Zion.



College

Illinois State 69, Bradley 49

Drake 88, Southern Illinois 84 (OT)

North Park 89, Millikin 61



High School (boys)

Eisenhower 61, Rochester 41

Lincoln 65, MacArthur 49

Mt. Zion 63, Roxana 34

Taylorville 85, East Alton-Wood River 29



High School (girls)

St. Teresa 41, Mt. Zion 30

Okaw Valley 53, Argenta-Oreana 36

ALAH 50, Arcola 26

[Thursday night championship game of Little Okaw Valley Conference NW: (1) ALAH vs. (2) Okaw Valley, 8 p.m. in Cerro Gordo]

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 41, Riverton 19

