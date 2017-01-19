Binkley, Cardinals defy massive matriculation

WARRENSBURG -- Vic Binkley is at it again.



Someone forgot to tell the Warrensburg-Latham head coach that the Cardinals were supposed to be in a rebuilding mode after graduating virtually their entire rotation from their magical 2015-16 season.



Despite losing seven seniors (a major loss for any school, let alone one with an enrollment of 278) Binkley is doing what he's done in virtually every year since taking over the program before the 1986-87 season: win.



The Cardinals (12-3) boast skilled big man Andrew Butts, who at 6-foot-9 can hit his man with a spin move and then throw it down or stop short for a baby jumper. Senior guard Alex Coers has come on strong for the Cardinals in the scoring department, and Warrensburg-Latham also boasts one of the top sophomore duos in the area: point guard Jarius Ingram and shooting guard Joe Gustafson.



With conference tournament seeding about a week away, Warrensburg-Latham helped secure a key differentiator in the highly competitive Central Illinois Conference: a highly-coveted win over fellow frontrunner Shelbyville, which the Cardinals did this past Tuesday night 68-64 at home.



To hear from Coach Binkley on Butts' development plus the excitement on the Cardinal roster, click the video above.