NWS issues alert ahead of potential Thursday rain showers

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - The National Weather Service is advising residents of potential minor flooding that could be possible as scattered rain showers make their way through the area on Thursday.

According to the release, which may be found here, minor flooding of low-lying areas could be possible, as a result of locally heavy rainfall. The release also states that areas where flooding is most likely will be along portions of various bodies of water in central Illinois, and that certain areas could see precipitation in some areas reach as much as half an inch.

For the latest weather information in your area, tune in to WAND News or check out our Weather page.