$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE - If you recently purchased a Powerball ticket in Jacksonville, you may want to check your numbers. Illinois Lottery officials say one lucky person won $1 million in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

Officials say the winning ticket was sold at Bowl Inn, located at 224 North East Avenue in Jacksonville. The ticket matched the first five numbers drawn: 09, 40, 41, 53, and 58. For selling the winning ticket, Bowl Inn will receive a $10,000 bonus.

Powerball drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday night. For more information about the Illinois Lottery, click here.