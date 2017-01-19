Springfield police seeking public's help in investigation into vandalism at Washington Park

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into instances of property damage and vandalism at Washington Park in December 2016.

Springfield police say buildings at Washington Park were broken into twice in December 2016, resulting in more than $5,000 worth of damage to park property. Detectives add that more park property was vandalized and damaged at the park a few nights later.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427. The investigation into the reports of vandalism and criminal damage is ongoing.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.