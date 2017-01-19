2 teens hospitalized after Wednesday crash on U.S. Route 50

FLORA - Illinois State Police say two teens were taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 50 in Clay County Wednesday evening.

ISP officials say the crash happened at about 5:31 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and Worthey Street in Flora. According to the preliminary investigation, a Mitsubishi Galant turned northbound into the path of a Freightliner Cascadia truck-tractor, in an attempt to proceed onto Worthey Street.

Troopers say the 16-year-old driver and 13-year-old passenger of the Galant were taken to a local hospital following the crash. This crash is still under investigation.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.