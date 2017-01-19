Iroquois County Public Health Department encouraging residents to get HPV vaccine

IROQUOIS COUNTY - The Iroquois County Public Health Department is encouraging residents to protect themselves from HPV and cervical cancer during Cervical Health Awareness Month by making sure they receive the HPV vaccine.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says approximately 79 million Americans have HPV, and that most people with HPV don't know they're infected. IDPH officials also say HPV is a major cause of cervical cancer. Fortunately, the HPV vaccine can help prevent HPV in individuals who are not affected.

Additionally, the Iroquois County Public Health Department is helping underinsured and uninsured women enroll in the Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program, which provides free cervical cancer screenings, pelvic exams, diagnostic services, and referrals.

For more information on HPV vaccines, or to schedule an appointment with the Iroquois County Public Health Department, call (815) 432-2483.