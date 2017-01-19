Man convicted of public indecency in 2012 facing new charges

MATTOON - A central Illinois man who pled guilty to one count of public indecency in Macon County Court in 2012 is facing four new public indecency charges in Coles County.

According to court records, Easton Shue, 33, is facing four felony counts of public indecency in connection with four incidents that happened throughout 2016. Shue served one year behind bars after pleading guilty to public indecency in 2012.

Shue is currently being held at Coles County Jail on $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 26, 2017.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.