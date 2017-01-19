BREAKING: Special Prosecutor to Investigate Claims of Misconduct by State's Attorney

DECATUR - In an update to a story WAND News has been following for several months, a special prosecutor will be assigned to investigate allegations of official misconduct by Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott.

The decision was reached by a judge in Macon County Court Thursday afternoon. A petition requesting the investigation of State's Attorney Scott amid allegations of official misconduct was filed on September 13, 2016, by Gregory Mattingly, Chairman of the Macon County Board Justice Committee.

As part of the decision, a prosecutor from the Illinois Attorney General's Office will be selected to investigate the allegations. The identity of special prosecutor will be announced at a later date. Once selected, the prosecutor will investigate various allegations made in the petition, including the alleged misuse of state property by Jay Scott, an allegation of harassment, and an allegation of electioneering.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.