FBI warning college students of employment scam

ILLINOIS - FBI officials are warning the public of a scam that's targeting college students who are looking for employment.

Officials say the scam consists of a scammer advertising a phony job on college employment websites, or a scammers sending students emails about phony jobs. Once the victim is contacted, a counterfeit check is sent to the victim, with the instructions of depositing the check in their account, then to withdraw the money and send a portion to another person via wire transfer.

Below are some examples of these scam emails, provided by the FBI:

- "You will need some materials/software and also a time tracker to commence your training and orientation and also you need the software to get started with work. The funds for the software will be provided for you by the company via check. Make sure you use them as instructed for the software and I will refer you to the vendor you are to purchase them from, okay."

- "I have forwarded your start-up progress report to the HR Dept. and they will be facilitating your start-up funds with which you will be getting your working equipment from vendors and getting started with training."

- "Enclosed is your first check. Please cash the check, take $300 out as your pay, and send the rest to the vendor for supplies."

As a result, the victim's bank account could be closed, a report could be filed with a credit bureau or law enforcement agency, and the student would be responsible for reimbursing the bank for the amount of the counterfeit check.

If you receive any emails that resemble this scam, or if you've fallen victim to this scam, you are urged to file a complaint with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.