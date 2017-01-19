Champaign man wanted for January 17 bank robbery

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a person wanted in connection with the January 17 robbery of Regions Bank.

Champaign police say the robbery happened at about 2:18 p.m. at the Regions Bank location at 111 South State Street. Detectives say the suspect did not display a weapon during the robbery, but did imply that he was in possession of one.

As a result of the investigation into the robbery, Champaign police say the suspect was identified as Meco Russell, 41. Russell is wanted on an arrest warrant of aggravated robbery, with bond set at $150,000.

If you have information about Russell's whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477. We will provide updates as they become available.