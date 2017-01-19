Senator Dick Durbin To Attend Trump Inauguration

Decatur – Despite nearly 70 Democratic lawmakers boycotting the inauguration of Donald Trump, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, will attend the ceremony.

In an interview with WAND’s Doug Wolfe Durbin says he expects to be standing just a few feet to the side of Trump as he is sworn in to serve as the 45th President of the United States. It will be the 9th inauguration Durbin has personally witnessed as a member of Congress.

“My presence is an acknowledgment that once again America has achieved what so many nations have failed to do: perfectly transition to new leadership,” Durbin stated. “Absent clear and convincing evidence that the new President was not legitimately chosen, it is critical to a democracy that those who lose the election acknowledge the choice of the American electorate.”

Illinois’ other Democratic Senator, Tammy Duckworth, will also attend the inauguration.