Dense Fog Advisory Tonight

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - Fog has started to develop across the area and will become dense overnight. Visibility is expected to drop below a quarter mile for locations mainly west of I-57. If you have to travel tonight make sure to use only low beams, reduce speed and allow for extra time to get to your destination.

The National Weather Service Office in St. Louis has a Dense Fog Advisory in place for Fayette, Macoupin and Montgomery Counties until 8 AM Friday morning.

The NWS Lincoln office Dense Fog Advisory for Cass, Christian, DeWitt, Logan, Macon, McLean, Menard, Moultrie, Piatt, Sangamon, Scott and Shelby Counties remain in effect until 9 AM Friday.