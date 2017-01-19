Rats Spreading Viruses to Humans in Central Illinois

Illinois-People working with rats in Central Illinois, have caught a virus from the rodents. Rat breeding facilities in Illinois have been linked to the Seoul virus.

Six cases have been confirmed in the state, and two ratteries, including one in East-Central Illinois have been connected to them.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says the victims are people who were in close contact with the rats and this virus can't be transmitted from person to person.

It's only transmitted by brown rats and isn't known to come from any other type of animal but that doesn't mean owners shouldn't be careful with their pets.

Dr. Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health says “This is a good reason to take precautions anytime you're working with your pets. Wash your hands after you handle them, try not to kick up too much dust when you're changing out their cages or their bedding, because sometimes inhaling those things can cause the disease."

Health officials say the Seoul virus can carry symptoms similar to the flu, but 5 out of the 6 reported Illinois cases involved people who never showed any symptoms at all.