Illinois Historic Preservation Agency's Efforts Adds 25 Properties to National Register

Springfield- The Illinois Historic Preservation Agency’s efforts to preserve and promote the state’s heritage paid off in 2016 with 25 properties being added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The sites recognized are scattered from Chicago to Belleville to the tiny village of New Burnside. They include a farmhouse designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, a Chicago manufacturing district, a one-room schoolhouse and a church that helped create modern gospel music.

Sites are added to the register by the National Park Service based on recommendations from the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency, which houses the state’s Historic Preservation Office.

“Each of these sites tells a unique story that is a part of the rich fabric of Illinois history,” said Heidi Brown-McCreery, director of the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency. “We are proud to work with local preservationists to obtain national recognition for these historic buildings and neighborhoods.”

The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of sites that merit special attention and preservation. Every Illinois county has at least one property or historic district listed in the National Register. Together, they represent a cross section of the Prairie State's history from its early settlement to the mid-20th century.

The 2016 additions in Central Illinois Counties to the National Register from Illinois were:

Broadview Mansion, Normal, McLean County

Built in 1906 for its only private owners, Bird and Margaret Van Leer, the home is significant for its eclectic blend of architectural styles. Designed by Bloomington's renowned designer and builder Paul O. Moratz, the house shows influences of Prairie school, Craftsman, and Colonial Revival styles. The property’s 2.9-acre lot includes a Romanesque-style chime tower.

Marquette Apartments, Peoria, Peoria County

Marquette Apartments represents multiple-family dwellings in the pattern of American building traditions. With a construction date of 1924, it is indicative of multiple-family housing built between the wars. It is the only building of its type in Peoria remaining from that period. Marquette Apartments provided inexpensive housing for workers in the commercial, mercantile and government buildings of Peoria’s central business district.