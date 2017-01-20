Thursday Night High School Highlight Zone: 1-19

Tuscola's Emma Henderson and the Warriors stayed unbeaten in CIC play with a 49-38 win at St. Teresa on Thursday night.

Click the video above for highlights from the opening night of the 2017 Springfield City Basketball Tournament, plus the finals of the LOVC NW Girls Tournament between ALAH and Okaw Valley and a critical CIC matchup featuring league favorites Tuscola and St. Teresa.



Boys

Southeast 64, Sacred Heart-Griffin 36

Lanphier 69, Springfield High 36

Effingham 72, Andrews Osborne 43

Teutopolis 65, Breese Mater Dei 38

Monticello 59, PBL 38

Pana 61, Greenville 41

Centralia 44, Mattoon 21



Girls

Springfield High 81, MacArthur 32

Glenwood 75, Eisenhower 36

Rochester 71, Southeast 47

Central A&M 62, Meridian 34

Warrensburg-Latham 50, Clinton 40

TCSV 47, Williamsville 43 (TCSV will play Athens for Sangamon County title)

Pleasant Plains 42, Riverton 22

Athens 53, Auburn 41