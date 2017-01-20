Thursday Night High School Highlight Zone: 1-19

Click the video above for highlights from the opening night of the 2017 Springfield City Basketball Tournament, plus the finals of the LOVC NW Girls Tournament between ALAH and Okaw Valley and a critical CIC matchup featuring league favorites Tuscola and St. Teresa.

Boys
Southeast 64, Sacred Heart-Griffin 36
Lanphier 69, Springfield High 36
Effingham 72, Andrews Osborne 43
Teutopolis 65, Breese Mater Dei 38
Monticello 59, PBL 38
Pana 61, Greenville 41
Centralia 44, Mattoon 21

Girls
Springfield High 81, MacArthur 32
Glenwood 75, Eisenhower 36
Rochester 71, Southeast 47
Central A&M 62, Meridian 34
Warrensburg-Latham 50, Clinton 40
TCSV 47, Williamsville 43 (TCSV will play Athens for Sangamon County title)
Pleasant Plains 42, Riverton 22
Athens 53, Auburn 41

