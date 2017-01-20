Brownstown man dies in 2-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 40

FAYETTE COUNTY - Illinois State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Brownstown man Thursday evening.

ISP officials say the crash happened on Illinois Route 40, about a quarter-of-a-mile west of County Road 1470E, in Fayette County at about 6:34 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, 47-year-old Scott White attempted to turn left into a drive when a pickup truck that was passing another vehicle struck White's car.

Fayette County Coroner Bruce Bowen says White was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Bowen also says an autopsy will be conducted to determine White's cause of death.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing. We will provide updates as they become available.