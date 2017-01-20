Central Illinois citizens invited to "Q & A Panel" in Springfield January 20

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Art Association is teaming up with University of Illinois - Springfield professors and an Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum historian to host an event to answer citizen's questions regarding U.S. Elections.

The "Q & A Panel" will be held at 15 Old State Capitol Plaza at 5:30 p.m. on January 20. The panel that will be on hand to answer questions includes:

- UIS Assistant Professor of History Dr. Devin Hunter

- UIS Assistant Professor of History Dr. Ken Owens

- UIS Assistant Professor of Political Science Dr. Magic Wade

- Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum research historian Dr. Christian McWhirter

- Springfield Art Association Consulting Historian Dr. Christopher Schnell

Attendees will be able to ask questions regarding the electoral college, popular vote, and more. This event is free and open to the public.