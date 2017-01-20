Macon County Sheriff's Office investigating 2-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 48

MACON COUNTY - The Macon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital Friday morning.

Deputies say the crash happened on Illinois Route 48, near the Pilot Station in the 4000 block of East Boyd Road, at about 7:50 a.m. One person was taken to a local hospital following the crash, but it is unclear at this time how serious that person's injuries are.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.