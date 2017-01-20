Springfield police make arrest in January 16 shooting incident

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department has arrested one man in connection with a shooting incident that happened on January 16.

Springfield police say the shooting happened in the 1100 block of North 15th Street. During the incident, detectives say a man allegedly got out of a vehicle and fired several shots at another vehicle, occupied by a 21-year-old man. No injuries were reported, but the victim's vehicle and a different vehicle were struck by bullets.

As a result of an investigation into the shooting, Springfield police obtained an arrest warrant for Robert Hill, 20, who was taken into custody on January 19. Hill is facing a preliminary charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

This incident is still under investigation. If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427. We will provide more information as it becomes available.