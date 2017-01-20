IDCFS to receive waiver of restrictions on federal foster care funds

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has announced it has been granted a waiver of restrictions on federal foster care funds by the Federal Administration for Children, Youth, and Families.

Illinois DCFS officials say the waiver will allow for the Department to address family problems without having to remove children from their homes and putting them in foster care. Waivers had already been provided for specific programs in Cook County, but officials say the new waiver extends the coverage statewide.

Illinois DCFS Director George Sheldon says, "We sought this waiver because it helps us strengthen and preserve families instead of breaking them apart. We can avoid the much greater financial cost to taxpayers as well as the trauma to children that results from having a child in foster care. It’s a better deal for taxpayers, and the right thing for the children."

The waiver is set to expire in 2017, and will not be able to be renewed under current Federal Law.

