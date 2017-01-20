Illinois' unemployment rate sees slight increase

CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Employment Security says the state's unemployment rate rose slightly in December, to 5.7 percent.

According to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Illinois' unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percent, and saw a reduction of 16,700 jobs in December. Additionally, the new data adjusted November's job growth numbers, from 1,700 jobs added to 4,500 jobs lost.

Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Acting Director Sean McCarthy says the data shows "another month of climbing unemployment numbers that are far from the national average."

IDES officials say the industries that saw the largest drops in employment numbers in December were Education and Health Services, Professional and Business Services, and Construction.

Despite the slight increase in unemployment, officials say the state's current rate of 5.7 percent is lower than the state's unemployment rate one year ago.

