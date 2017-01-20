Students at St. Teresa High School watch Presidential Inauguration in Class

Central Illinois students are watching the Presidential Inauguration firsthand in their classrooms today.

Teachers at St. Teresa High School in Decatur say they wanted students to watch the Presidential Inauguration to learn about the process of government and to watch the historical event.

"We're watching this as a historical event. It's not a pro you or pro you," announced Tom Noonan, a Social Studies teacher as his students walked into class today.

Nearly 100 high school students watched the inauguration in their political and history classes. Among them, Freshman student Nick Rayhill.

Rayhill says he feels it's important for students to learn about government, "To just get a sense of how our country works."

Freshman Jackson Hogan agreed, saying, "I think it's important so that we know how the President gets his power."

"Being a world history teacher, I think it's important to understand how governments work. Where does the power come from? What do people do when they get power? How do they react to it?" says Noonan.

When asked what surprised them the most, several students said the crowd.

"A lot of special people were there, people from Congress, people important to Trump's campaign," said Rayhill.

"It's a big deal. There's more to it than what I thought," stated Hogan.

Teachers said the inauguration went hand-in-hand with classroom lessons, also saying students had a lot of curiosity about the inauguration.

"Right now we're studying the Athenians and Athenians gave us the birth of democracy. It's a perfect time for our classes to step back and see how we have democracy in the United States," explains Noonan. "[It's important for students to understand] this is history, but also understand the impact and their spot in history because the next election, they'll be voting."

Students watched the White House live stream, without commentary from reporters or analysts.