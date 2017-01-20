ISP officials warning central Illinois residents of phone scam

ELGIN - Illinois State Police officials are warning central Illinois residents of a phone scam that's making its way through the state.

ISP officials say they have received several reports of citizens who have received automated messages stating the victim is allegedly under criminal investigation, and is being requested to send $600. The voice in the message has been reported as a male with a foreign accent.

Additionally, authorities say the scammers are faking the caller ID to make it appear on victims' phones as a legitimate number for Illinois State Police; (847) 608-3200. However, ISP officials say they will never call residents to solicit money, or to ask residents to send money for any reason.

If you receive a call like the one stated above, or have fallen victim to this scam, you are asked to call the Illinois State Police at (847) 294-4400. For more information on how to identify phone scams, click here.