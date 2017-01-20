Champaign police seeking man for January 19 bank robbery

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection with the January 19 robbery of a bank in the 3000 block of Windsor Road.

Champaign police say bank employees reported that a man entered the bank, jumped onto the counter, announced he was committing a robbery, and demanded money before taking an undetermined amount of cash and leaving the scene on foot. As a result of the investigation into the robbery, Champaign Police Detectives say they have identified Jeremy Larson, 30, as a person of interest.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jeremy Larson, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.