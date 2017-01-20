1 arrested in connection with January 9 burglary

1 arrested in connection with January 9 burglaryPosted: Updated:
/
Most Popular Stories
-
Illinois announces unclaimed money payout
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois leaders say millions in unclaimed dollars are now in the right hands.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Social Media Sensation Visits Springfield
-
Decatur woman facing aggravated arson, burglary charges
-
Search continues for missing teen
-
Bed bugs continue to be a pesky problem
-
Springfield Housing Authority employees rallying for fair wages
-
One-handed golf challenge at Scovill
-
Police searching for shooting suspect in Decatur
-
Families Still Recovering from Severe Weather
-
Suspect sought in Circle K smash-and-grab
-
Coroner identifies Moultrie County train collision victim
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-