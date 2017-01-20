1 arrested in connection with January 9 burglary

DECATUR - In an update to a story WAND brought you earlier this month, Decatur Park Police have arrested one person in connection with the January 9 burglary of the Beach House Restaurant.

Decatur Park Police officers were dispatched to the restaurant at about 9:51 p.m. due to an activated alarm. Upon arrival, officers discovered that someone had entered the building and removed electronics, cash, and checks. After releasing still images of surveillance video to the public via social media, Decatur Park Police received multiple tips identifying the suspect as Damarius Peoples, 24.

On January 11, Decatur Park Police officers went to the 300 block of South 22nd Street, a known address for Peoples, to interview the home's occupants. Upon speaking with an occupant, officers say they learned that Peoples had allegedly run from the residence once he learned police had arrived. According to police sworn statements, a search warrant was executed on the property, and officers say they found deposit slips issued to the Beach House restaurant and freshly cut locks of hair.

Peoples was taken into custody by Decatur Park Police officers on January 19. He is currently facing preliminary charges of burglary and obstruction of justice. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.