Community Food Drive Awards Announced

DECATUR - The Community Food Drive Success is shared with the community.

The annual Food Drive raised more than 1.4 million pounds of food in October.

The top contributor was Saint Patrick's Grade School with more than 153 thousand pounds of food donated. St. Pat's received a cash prize for the effort of $2,500. Mount Zion High School's second place earned a cash award of $1,500. \

Other cash awards went to Catholic Charities receiving $150,000; The Salvation Army also received a cash award of $150,000; The Good Samaritan Inn received $80,000 along with Northeast Community Fund; $50,000 went to Reasonable Services and the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project was awarded $20,000.

WAND TV is one of the proud sponsors of the Community Food Drive, which marked its 15th year. The Food Drive is spearheaded by WSOY radio.