Beyond Coal Hosts Potluck Protest

Champaign- Not every protest involves signs and megaphones.

Beyond Coal and other members of the Students for Environmental Concerns at the University of Illinois held a potluck protest to coincide with the day of Donald Trump's inauguration. "It's a little different than what else is happening with protests and demonstrations. But we wanted something wholesome to bring together people who care about the environment" said Mary Jane Oviatt, co-president of Beyond Coal.

Members from these organizations are concerned with what a Trump administration will do to the environment. "His cabinet picks and the administration, they are very much anti climate, and they are not at the forefront of what we should be at being the United States." said Oviatt.

This potluck served as a time for friends, and strangers concerned with the future of the environment with this administration to gather and plan for the next four years. "The only way that change has ever come about in the world is through small groups of people that are able to reach out through their networks and really bring more and more people, that may have been asleep to what was happening in the world. We are the ones that now bring those people out of the shadows and into non-violent protest." said Jason Arendt, a member of Illini Progressives.

"The only way to get through these next four years is to organize." added Oviatt.

The potluck protest was part of the National General Strike that was held nationwide.