Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 1/20

Warrensburg-Latham's Andrew Butts and the Cardinals picked up a big win over Central A&M 60-58 on Friday night in Moweaqua. Warrensburg-Latham's Andrew Butts and the Cardinals picked up a big win over Central A&M 60-58 on Friday night in Moweaqua.

Click through the three videos in the player above for every moment from the Friday Frenzy with Gordon Voit and Noah Newman!

Video 1
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 43, Athens 35 (Girls) (TCSV improves 18-0)
Eisenhower 46, Glenwood 34
MacArthur 67, Rochester 35
Jacksonville 49, Lincoln 47
LSA 61, Sangamon Valley 46
Argenta-Oreana 60, ALAH 33
Arcola 54, Cerro Gordo-Bement 39

Video 2
Mt. Zion 65, Nokomis 52
Warrensburg-Latham 60, Central A&M 58
Shelbyville 59, Meridian 55
St. Theresa 54, Sullivan 33
Tuscola 55, Clinton 46
Maroa-Forsyth 68, Auburn 57

Video 3
Southeast 65, Springfield 34
Lanphier 69, Sacred Heart-Griffin 62 (OT)

