ALAH girls lance way to 16-3 start

Click the video above for the first part in a two-part series on the ALAH Lady Knights' stellar season. Part Two will run on Saturday evening in the 6 p.m. broadcast, with highlights from Saturday night's Little Okaw Valley Championship set to air during the 10 p.m. broadcast Saturday.



ARTHUR -- No player on the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond basketball team measures in at taller than 5-foot-10. Enrollment is at 275 students. Here's how much that matters: 0.0 percent.



The scrappy, team-first ALAH Lady Knights have asserted their dominance over the Little Okaw Valley Conference Northwest, and they're one game away from claiming overall LOVC supremacy.



On Thursday night ALAH took home the LOVC Northwest title with a convincing 62-49 win over No. 2 seed Okaw Valley at Cerro Gordo High School. The Knights have raced out to a 16-3 record this season thanks to an unselfish, balanced attack, and on Thursday Mycaela Miller posted 25 of the team's 62 points.



Head coach Craig Moffett's enthusiasm is palpable not just in games, but in practice. The 31-year-old is already in his eighth year with the ALAH program and fourth as a head coach, and his positivity is a constant presence, Miller says in the video above.



On Saturday night, ALAH has a chance to take its championship up a notch with an outright LOVC title. Miller, Janette Comstock and Co. take on Oakland in a 7:30 p.m. game in Arthur.