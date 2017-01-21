EIU student helping local business grow with Free Sampling

CHARLESTON – After completing an internship with Country Cheese and More, an Eastern Illinois University student started brainstorming ways to help the business grow.

Marketing student Steve Purdy was able to help develop a partnership between the food business and the university. Now, Country Cheese and More will be holding a free sampling of baked goods on the EIU campus on Wednesday, January 25.

Through the partnership, Country Cheese and More will begin offering a wide array of new food products to the campus community.

The shop is based in Arthur and specializes in various baked goods like cinnamon rolls, pecan rolls, cookies and cupcakes, but also sells cheese. Owners Nicola and Paul Pearce say they are looking forward to the new relationship between their business and EIU.

Purdy, who interned with the Pearce’s, says it has been a fun and exciting experience to help grow a business. He says his experience at Country Cheese and More has also taught him a lot of valuable lessons.

“I really enjoy bringing value to a product and business. The partnership with EIU is just a party of the company’s long-term goals,” Purdy explains.

A free sampling will start at 10 AM on Wednesday in the Java Beanery & Bakery, located in the Martin Luther King Jr. Union on the EIU campus. It is open to the entire Charleston community and presented in conjunction with EIU’s Housing and Dining Services.

More information about Country Cheese and More can be found here.