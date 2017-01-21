Area Hospitals suggesting visit guidelines for Flu Season

ILLINOIS – Hospitals across the state are reminding visitors that everyone plays an important role in keeping patients safe this flu season.

Visitors at area hospitals are being asked to consider these guidelines before they make a visit during flu season.

Memorial Health System is recommending visitors to its four hospitals – Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville and Taylorville Memorial Hospital – limit their visits to only two visitors per patient.

HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield is suggesting the same, along with visitors being 18 years of age and older and not showing any signs of illness. Pregnant women should also be cautious about visiting patients at hospitals during the height of flu season. St. John’s is also providing respiratory etiquette stations at hospital entrances, which have tissues, masks and sanitizing hand gel for visitors.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Illinois is experiencing a severe flu season, with many people experiencing flu-like symptoms throughout the state.

“People who are ill shouldn’t visit someone in the hospital. This is true any time of year, but especially during flu season. And if you hadn’t received your flu shot, it’s important to take the time to get the shot and protect yourself from the flu,” says Val Cooper, manager of nursing operations for Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital.

Seasonal flu activity usually peaks in January and February, beginning as early as October and ending as late as May, according to the CDC website. As many as 20 percent of all Americans get the flu each year.

As always, soap and water or hand sanitizers are the most effective ways to prevent influenza transmission and should be used when entering and exiting patient rooms.

For more information about the flu, including symptoms and prevention, visit the CDC website.