IL film industry generates $499 million in 2016

ILLINOIS – The Office Director for the Illinois FILM Office says the film industry in Illinois continues to grow stronger.

The office announced on Friday, January 20, that the state’s film industry generated $499 million in estimated Illinois spending, a 51-percent increase over the same period last year. This adds to the 18-percent increase that was seen in 2015.

The FILM Office worked with 345 television, commercial and film projects that generated 13,377 non-extra job hires over the course of 2016.

The office promotes the state as a location for film, television and advertising production, providing assistance with everything from location scouting, hiring cast and crew to working with local unions and guilds.

“Our focus on attracting innovative and diverse projects has led to an unprecedented half a billion dollars in qualified Illinois production spending,” explains Office Director Christine Dudley.

Dudley adds she hopes the state continues to build upon these last two years of success to show everyone “there is no better place to film than Illinois.”

A strong talent pool of cast and crew members, diverse shooting locations and a competitive incentive program attracted a wide variety of projects to film in Illinois in 2016. Primetime hits “Empire” (FOX), “Chicago Fire” “Chicago PD” and “Chicago Med” (NBC) returned to the lineup. NBC also green lit the pilot for the fourth installment of the Chicago franchise, “Chicago Justice.”

Online media services also increased their presence in Illinois with the production of original content episodic series: Easy (Netflix), Sense8 (Netflix) and Patriot (Amazon).

In addition, Chicago was just named the fifth best place to live and work as a moviemaker in North American by MovieMaker Magazine. This is the third year in a row that Chicago has made the top-ten list.

Illinois is also the only state in the country to set a diversity standard for production hiring of women and minority crew members. FILM Office officials say this growing industry is a priority of the Rauner Administration.

The Illinois FILM Office administers the state’s film tax credit, which has been integral in growing a competitive film industry in Illinois. The 30-percent tax credit is awarded to productions for money spent on Illinois goods and services, including wages paid to Illinois residents.

The goal of the Tax Credit Act is to grow, sustain and provide economic and job opportunities for local vendors, crew and filmmakers.