Champaign Police make arrest in Jan. 19 bank robbery

CHAMPAIGN – In an update to a story WAND News brought you Friday, a Champaign man who robbed a bank on January 19 has turned himself in.

Champaign Police say 30-year-old Jeremy Larson, of Champaign, was arrested without incident Saturday morning after authorities learned his location and that Larson wanted to turn himself in to police. Police took him into custody just around 7 AM in the 1200 block of South Mattis Avenue.

Larson was interviewed and then taken to the Champaign County Jail, where he is pending formal arraignment for Aggravated Robbery.

On Thursday, January 19, the Busey Bank on West Windsor Road in Champaign was robbed just after 11 AM. Larson was later identified as the suspect in that robbery. He is believed to have demanded money from the teller then fled on foot.

The investigation into this bank robbery is ongoing. Anyone with more information related to the robbery is encouraged to contact the Champaign Police Investigations Division at 217-351-4545.