Women's March on CU

UPDATE: Decatur motorcycle crash victim identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says a 68-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash near the Avon Theatre Monday afternoon.
Report: Mother shook baby ‘harder than usual’
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who Decatur police say allegedly shook her five-month-old child multiple times is facing battery charges.
German Company Acquires Akorn Inc.
DECATUR, IL (WAND) - Akorn Inc, with operations in Decatur has been acquired by German Company.
The Latest: Chinese media warn N. Korea against nuke test
North Korea's capital is quiet on Tuesday amid expectations of some sort of a big event to mark the anniversary of the founding of the country's military.
Del Carmen's east plans to rebuild, leaving one business with no where to go
Decatur- As the owners of Del Carmen's east make plans for their new building, one business owner is unsure where she will go. The owners plan on tearing down all the buildings located on the lot, with hopes to rezone the area and build a new structure farther off of 22nd street. However, the demolition is forcing one business to vacate the premises. Demolishing the fire damaged Del Carmen's building is an outcome owners where hoping to avoid. "We decided...
ISP investigating deadly crashes, 3 lives lost
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say they are investigating a pair of deadly crashes that happened on Saturday.
Heavy rain possible mid week and over the weekend
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - An active weather pattern looks to be shaping up for the middle of the week and again for the weekend. Chief Meteorologist JC Fultz says shower and storm chances increase Wednesday morning and linger into Thursday and again from Friday afternoon through the weekend. Heavy rain possible during that time period.
College student killed during hammer throw at track meet
A college student has died after being struck during a hammer-throw event at a track meet in suburban Chicago.
New trial begins in deadly 2009 beating
Appeals court reversed the original conviction over attorney's conflict of interest.
Frito-Lay recalls jalapeño-flavored chips
(WAND) - The U.S. Food & Drug Administration says Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall for specific bags of potato chips due to the potential presence of Salmonella in the seasoning.
Potential sexual abuse investigated in 2016 child death
Moonshine distillery, meth operation found in Clinton
Gritty catcher Fritz leading Okaw Valley to hot start
Piatt County Mental Health Center receives 3 Degree Guarantee check
Police arrest suspect in Springfield bank robbery
Deadly shooting in Charleston claims 1
Clueless In Springfield - Ignoring Legislative Costs
Del Carmen's East torn down
