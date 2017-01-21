Champaign- Over 2,000 people came to participate in the Women's March on CU.

The march was organized by the Champaign County Young Democrats in accordance with the Women's March on Washington. "We want to be heard, we want out voices to be heard, we want to be recognized." said Diya Tahiliani, an organizer. "Women make up more than 50 percent of the population, and we refuse to go unnoticed and we want to be represented and we want to be noticed."

The march served as a place for local families to bring their children to show them the importance of standing up for your rights. "I am the mom of three daughters. I thought that it was time to get a march going, and this is the perfect opportunity for them to gather around people who feel strongly about representing women's rights." said Hollie Heintz, who attended the march with her husband and three daughters.

While others came to the march to stand up for education rights. "I am in education, and I am worried about special education and access to education, and public education. I want there to be public education, and education for disabled." said Mary Lucille Hays, who attended the march with her Mother Emily Lewis.

For Lewis, she was marching to show that they will stand up to the new administration. "We have to show Trump we are not going to let him hijack our country." she said.

Both Lewis and Hays agreed with the thousands of other attendees that repealing the Affordable Care Act would be detrimental to the country. "Healthcare is a right. It's something that they can just gives us or take away, it is a right." said Lewis.

"The government needs to know that they can't just repeal it. It is cheaper to keep healthcare for everyone." added Hays.

Most importantly, the march served as a place for residents of Champaign-Urbana to be one with rest of country. "I got friends in Washington D.C. who are marching, friends in New York, friends in Seattle, friends in San Francisco. So our Facebook feeds are just so full of men and women everywhere standing up for women's rights." said Heintz.

"We all belong, we all have rights, and we are all going to stand up for those rights for all Americans." said Hays.

Women speakers from throughout the country spoke to the crowd before beginning the march.