Saturday Frenzy Highlight Zone: tournament edition

It felt like March Madness Saturday as several local teams competed in tournaments across central Illinois.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond beat Tri-County for the third time this season to capture the LOVC girls championship.

Lanphier took down Southeast to capture the City championship.

Those were just two of several games WAND covered Saturday night.

Click the video above for highlights from the following games:

Lanphier 60, Southeast 49 (City title game)

Eisenhower 38, Lincoln 43 (CS8 Non-City) (Eisenhower wins Non-City title in four-way tiebreaker)

MacArthur 58, Jacksonville 55 (CS8 Non-City)

Cerro Gordo-Bement 33, Argenta-Oreana 70 (LOVC boys 1st round)

ALAH 46, Tri-County 40 (LOVC girls championship)

Tuscola 49, Shelbyville 19 (CIC girls 1st round)

Sullivan 47, Clinton 36 (CIC girls 1st round)

MacArthur 42, Eisenhower 36 (CS8 girls regular season)