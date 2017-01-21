Record High Temperature Set in Lincoln and Springfield

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - Highs temperatures climbed into the lower to middle 60s across central Illinois Saturday afternoon. Springfield and Lincoln both set new record highs for Saturday, January 21.

Lincoln saw a high of 63 today breaking the previous record of 60 set in 1957. Springfield's high temperatures reached 65 breaking the old record of 63 set in 1986.

This is the third time this January the Capitol City has reached a high of 60s degrees or warmer! The record for most 60 degree days in Springfield is 6, set in 1950. There have been several years of 4 days of 60 or warmer, with the most recent in 2012.