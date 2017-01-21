Record High Temperature Set in Lincoln and Springfield

Record High Temperature Set in Lincoln and SpringfieldPosted:
UPDATE: Decatur motorcycle crash victim identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says a 68-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash near the Avon Theatre Monday afternoon.
Report: Mother shook baby ‘harder than usual’
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who Decatur police say allegedly shook her five-month-old child multiple times is facing battery charges.
German Company Acquires Akorn Inc.
DECATUR, IL (WAND) - Akorn Inc, with operations in Decatur has been acquired by German Company.
The Latest: Chinese media warn N. Korea against nuke test
North Korea's capital is quiet on Tuesday amid expectations of some sort of a big event to mark the anniversary of the founding of the country's military.
Del Carmen's east plans to rebuild, leaving one business with no where to go
Decatur- As the owners of Del Carmen's east make plans for their new building, one business owner is unsure where she will go. The owners plan on tearing down all the buildings located on the lot, with hopes to rezone the area and build a new structure farther off of 22nd street. However, the demolition is forcing one business to vacate the premises. Demolishing the fire damaged Del Carmen's building is an outcome owners where hoping to avoid. "We decided...
Heavy rain possible mid week and over the weekend
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - An active weather pattern looks to be shaping up for the middle of the week and again for the weekend. Chief Meteorologist JC Fultz says shower and storm chances increase Wednesday morning and linger into Thursday and again from Friday afternoon through the weekend. Heavy rain possible during that time period.
ISP investigating deadly crashes, 3 lives lost
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say they are investigating a pair of deadly crashes that happened on Saturday.
New trial begins in deadly 2009 beating
Appeals court reversed the original conviction over attorney's conflict of interest.
The Latest: S. Korea confirms big N. Korean live-fire drill
South Korea's envoy for North Korea Kim Hong-kyun says he and his Japanese and American counterparts have agreed to "maximize pressure" on North Korea to prevent it from making further provocations.
One dead after college party shooting
One person died and a second was injured in a shooting near campus early Saturday morning, according to police.
Decatur police investigating truck vs. motorcycle crash
Report: Mother shook baby ‘harder than usual’
Potential sexual abuse investigated in 2016 child death
One dead after college party shooting
Del Carmen's East torn down
Voit, Newman square off at Cerro Gordo Speedway
Moonshine distillery, meth operation found in Clinton
Clueless In Springfield - Ignoring Legislative Costs
Gritty catcher Fritz leading Okaw Valley to hot start
