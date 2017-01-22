Red-hot Redbirds cruise to 8-0; Illini fall at Michigan

Central Illinois' two most followed college basketball teams are officially heading in different directions.



On Saturday night in Normal, the retro uniform-wearing Redbirds put on a show for the night's honoree, Doug Collins, and clamped down on Drake for a 72-58 win. With the victory, the Redbirds improved to 8-0 in Missouri Valley Conference play, guaranteeing their grip on first place will continue. Illinois State hit enough 3-pointers (7) out of its 22 attempts to keep the scoreboard lit, but it was defense that sealed the deal. Dan Muller's team held Drake to just 30.5 percent shooting for the night.



Meanwhile in Ann Arbor, Illinois scored just 24 points in the first half against Michigan and fell 66-57 to the Wolverines. With the loss, Illinois is now 2-5 in the Big Ten and 12-8 overall. Michigan improves to 13-7 and 3-4 in conference play. The Illini were out rebounded 30-27, and mustered just 16.7 percent shooting from behind the arc (2 of 12).