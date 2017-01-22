Two firefighters injured in early morning fire in Clinton

CLINTON – Crews from several departments were on the scene of a house fire just after 7 AM Sunday morning in Clinton.

According to the Clinton Fire Department’s Facebook page, personnel from its station were dispatched early Sunday, January 22, after receiving a report of a house fire in the Evans and Stone subdivision, just north of Clinton on Business Route 51.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire where it started on the first floor, but the flames had extended heavily into the attic space as well.

Crews from Kenney, Wapella and Maroa were dispatched on the initial call and then shortly into working on the fire, a second alarm was sent, which brought Hickory Point and Warrensburg crews to the scene.

A crew from Farmer City was sent to the Clinton station shortly after to assist in covering other calls.

The Clinton Fire Department explains all this manpower was utilized to extinguish the fire in the attic and for the massive overhaul operation in pulling ceiling and insulation from the home.

Two firefighters were also treated for minor injuries at the scene by Dewitt County EMS. Red Cross personnel were also at the scene. The family displaced by the fire is currently being assisted by the Red Cross as well.

There is no word on how much damage the fire caused to the home.