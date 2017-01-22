Woman killed, three others injured in Edgar Co. crash

EDGAR COUNTY – One woman was pronounced dead after her car was hit head-on by another in rural Edgar County Sunday afternoon.

Illinois State Police were on the scene at around 1:52 PM on Sunday, January 22. They say the crash happened on U.S. Route 150, just west of Edgar County Road 2100 E, near Paris.

According to the crash report, a car was headed west on Route 150, while another car was coming from the east. ISP crash investigators say it appeared the car coming from the west traveled into the eastbound lane and hit the front of the other vehicle head-on.

The driver of the vehicle that was heading west was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Investigators are currently identifying the driver as a woman. That driver had two children under the age of 16 in the vehicle with her at the time of the crash. Those children were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Illinois State Police say the 39-year-old Paris woman driving the car that drifted into the wrong lane has been airlifted by helicopter to an area hospital.

As of 4 PM, the roadway remains closed, and traffic will be re-routed onto county roads. Motorists are urged to avoid the area while the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction and IDOT teams investigate and clean up the scene of debris.

At this time, charges are pending as the investigation continues.