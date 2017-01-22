Dayspring Women & Children Shelter Opens in Danville

Danville- It's a need in every community, and now women and children in Danville will have one more place to go to when in need.

The Dayspring Women and Children emergency shelter will beginning accepting families January 23rd. The mission began about a year ago, after the founders realized the need. "Women were coming to the Danville Rescue Mission.. They didn't have anywhere to stay, some of them had fallen on hard times, some of them were here from out of town and they didn't have a place to stay, but it's only for men" explained Wendy Cole, the director of Daysprings. "So they decided to get together and get a place that is safe and protected for women so they won't be on the street with their children so they will have somewhere to go."

The shelter is a faith based operation, and will be teaching the tenants the word of God. "We will be teaching them how to read the bible, to study, to pray to look to the lord and know that you have value and you are somebody that he loves you and we love you too and that is why this facility is opening." said Cole.

Since it is faith based, the shelter is run entirely through donations from the community. "Every room in this house is a testament to some group in the community seeing this as a need and stepping up saying, hey we want to donate chairs, or furniture or bedding or anything." said Katie Gibson, assistant director of Daysprings. "Businesses in Danville or Churches in Danville, different groups are stepping up and saying this is a problem and we want to help."

The shelter is excited to begin making an impact on families lives. "We are really hoping and praying that God brings exactly who needs to be here, and who is ready to change their lives because that is what we are here to do is change their family." said Gibson.

For more information about Daysprings Women and Children Shelter head to their website.