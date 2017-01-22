National School Choice Week begins in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – 874 events are planned across Illinois to raise awareness about K – 12 school choice this week.

National School Choice Week runs from January 22 to 28 this year with 21,392 events happening nationwide.

The events in Illinois, which are independently planned and funded, include everything from information sessions and open houses at schools to rallies, policy discussions and movie screenings organized by community groups.

This week provides families in Illinois with the opportunity to research and evaluate the K – 12 school choices available for their children in advance of the 2017 – 2018 school year. It also raises awareness of the importance of providing every child with effective education options.

For a look at what events are being offered in your area, use the interactive event map on the National School Choice Week website.