Our Common Home Vigil Held

Champaign- A vigil for the earth was held in Champaign.

Faith in Action organized the Our Common Home vigil Sunday evening. This was part of 100 events taking place across the country during the first 100 days of the new administration.

The vigil served as a place for those from various backgrounds and faiths to come together to discuss how to continue to protect the earth. "We're asking people of all faiths and traditions, people who draw spiritual strength from nature and the earth to come together and stand together and decide how we are going to move forward together." said Cindy Shepard, Outreach Director for Faith in Place Central Illinois. "This is really important for us as we are entering a new time in our national life for us to draw strength from one another and to encourage one another to keep on protecting the earth."

During the vigil attendees listened to music, listened to speeches from a variety of members of the community and participated in a candle lighting and moment of silence.

The vigil was in partnership with the Sierra Club, the local Environmental Justice chair for the NAACP and faith organizations throughout the community.