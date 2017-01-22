Cold Air Set to Return

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - A mild start to the work week is expected with big changes arriving late in the week. A system will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday driving a cold front through. Cold air will plunge into the Midwest and set up shop into next weekend.

Highs Monday and Tuesday will warm into the upper 40s with highs Wednesday in the lower 40s, then falling in the afternoon. January "like" temperatures return Thursday through the weekend. Highs will only warm into the lower to middle 30s and lows in the lower to middle 20s.