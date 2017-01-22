January Seeing Above Average Temperatures

DECATUR - January has been a month of extremes from a high of 10 degrees on the 6th, to 63 degrees on the 21st. Temperatures are averaging +4.8 degrees above normal for the first 22 days of the month. So far this month, 14 out of 22 days have seen above average temperatures! Temperatures haven't dropped below freezing since the 15th.

Here at WAND we have recorded 2 days with highs in the 60s and 7 days with a high warmer than 50 degrees. There was a stretch from January 4th through the 8th that temperatures remained below freezing. The work week will start out mild before colder air filters in by the weekend.