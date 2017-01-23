Woman Killed in Sunday Afternoon Crash, Three Others Injured

EDGAR COUNTY - A Paris woman was killed when a wrong way driver collided with her head-on Sunday.

Beverly Whitkanack, 78, died at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 2pm on U.S. Route 150 near Paris.

Whitkanack was traveling westbound when another car, driven by Carrie Collier, 39, crossed the center line and hit Whitkanack's minivan head-on. Two girls, ages six and 15, were passenger's in Whitkanack's car, and both were taken to the hospital to treat their injuries.

Collier was airlifted to an area hospital, though the severity of her injuries was not disclosed.

According to Illinois State Police, charges are pending.